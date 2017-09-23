PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Defeats Marlboro County

Dillon defeated Marlboro County on Friday night. Here is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
-
-
Colorguard
-
-
Dillon High School cheerleaders
-
-
Dillon high School cheerleaders
-
-
Coin toss
-
-
Meeting at midfield
-
-
Preparing to enter the field
-
-
Entering the field
-
-
Fireworks
-
-
Fireworks
-
-
Fireworks
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, keeps for two yards.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, keeps for two yards.
-
-
#7 For Marlboro County sacked in the back field for loss.
-
-
#1 for Marlboro County takes punt and returns to Marlboro’s 46-yard line.
-
-
#1 for Marlboro County takes punt and returns to Marlboro’s 46-yard line.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro, the quarterback, carries for 11 yards; Holding against Marlboro; returns ball to 4-yard line.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro chased by Dillon’s #15. Holding against Marlboro.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro fires one incomplete on third down.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, attempts to set for pass.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, carries to 9-yard line.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, carries to 9-yard line.
-
-
Fourth down on the one yard line. #5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, scores, with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter.
-
-
Fourth down on the one yard line. #5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, scores, with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester tosses complete to #2 Ty Rogers.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester tosses complete to #2 Ty Rogers.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, picks up 11 yards and first down.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, picks up 11 yards and first down.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, picks up 11 yards and first down.
-
-
#22 for Marlboro carries for two yards.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro passes incomplete.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro being chased by #15 for Dillon, Ty’reek Cabbagestalk
-
-
#26 for Marlboro punts on fourth and 9 from the 21-yard line to the 50-yard line.
-
-
Pass incomplete on third down in the end zone.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro passes incomplete.
-
-
#22 for Marlboro carries to the 37-yard line.
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Dillon High School band
-
-
Band
-
-
Band
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, carries for 15 yards and first down.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, scrambles and tosses one to #2 Dillon, Ty Rogers, for first down on the nine-yard line.
-
-
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries to the four yard line.
-
-
Fourth and four from the four-yard line, Dillon kicks a field goal with 5:29 remaining in the third.
-
-
-
#22 for Marlboro carries to the one-yard line.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro keeps and carries as time expires in the third quarter.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, carries for seven.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, carries to the 41-yard line. Picks up 10 yards and first down.
-
-
#6 for Dillon carries. Good run.
-
-
#6 for Dillon carries. Good run.
-
-
#6 for Dillon carries. Good run.
-
-
#5 for Dillon scores from four yards out.
-
-
#29 for Dillon, Ahmod Dawod, point after touchdown is good.
-
-
Cheerleaders
-
-
#7 for Marlboro being chased in the back field.
-
-
#7 for Marlboro being chased in the back field.
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans
-
-
Fans