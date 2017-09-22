STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF HORRY ends 10-5

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF HORRY

FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEASE CASE NO: 2017-CP-26-05614

IMMY A. RICHARDSON, II, SOLICITOR FOR THE FIFTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, ON BEHALF OF THE HORRY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT,

Petitioner,

vs.

SIX THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($6,830.00), U.S. CURRENCY,

Respondent Property,

BRYANT MYRON MCLAUGHLIN,

Respondent.

SUMMONS

TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT AND ANYONE CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED RESPONDENT PROPERTY:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscribers at their offices at 1200 Main Street, Post Office Box 530, Conway, South Carolina 29528-0530, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint, or to otherwise responsively plead to the Complaint, or to otherwise appear and defend, within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

s/ James R. Battle

James R. Battle (SCBar No. 73604)

BATTLE LAW FIRM, LLC

Attorney for the Petitioner

PO Box 530

Conway, South Carolina 29528

(843)-248-4321 Telephone

(843)-248-4512 Fax

Email: jbattle@battlelawsc.com