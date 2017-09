Earl Gene Johnson, age 37, of Hamer, turned himself in to deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night, September 20, 2017. Johnson was wanted for attempted murder by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for the shooting of an individual that occurred August 2, 2017 at the Reflexxions Club in Hamer where a Dillon County man was also killed. Johnson is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center.