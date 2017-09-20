Scott Supports Cassidy-Graham Health Care Solution

Charleston, SC – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statement below in support of the Cassidy-Graham health care bill.

“Our great nation is home to more than 320 million people spread across almost four million square miles. We have states with nearly 40 million people, and states with less than 600,000 people. To try and dictate health care policy from Washington, D.C. simply does not make sense. That’s why I support the Cassidy-Graham solution to empower states to make choices for their people based on their specific health care needs and trends. South Carolina faces different challenges than Oregon, so why would we try and force a one-size-fits-all system on them both?

The fact remains that Obamacare is failing the American people. Skyrocketing premiums, high deductibles and overall uncertainty in the marketplace means we need a new solution. By block granting money directly to states, we take a significant step forward in putting our health care system back in the hands of patients and their doctors while still protecting people with pre-existing conditions, repealing the individual mandate and stopping some burdensome Obamacare taxes. I’m on board – now let’s go get the votes!”