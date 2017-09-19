STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 2017-DR-17-223-ends 9-26

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 2017-DR-17-223

South Carolina Department of Social Services,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Pedro Diaz

Defendant(s)

SUMMONS

TO: Defendant Pedro Diaz

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and served with the Notice and Petition for Central Registry Entry in this action a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request. You are not required to answer the Petition, but if you do, you should serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff through its attorney at the address below. Failure to request a hearing within five (5) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, will result in the Court issuing an Order without a hearing.

John D. McInnis

Attorney for Plaintiff

304 West Harrison Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-774-8236

SC Bar No. 3833