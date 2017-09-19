NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2017CP1700324 ends-10-3

NOTICE OF SPECIAL REFEREE SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO.

2017CP1700324

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), a corporation organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, against Jackie M. Jordan, the Special Referee for Dillon County, or his/her agent, will sell on October 10, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., at Courthouse Steps, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land with improvements thereon situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina containing one (1) acre, more or less, and being more fully described on a plat of property prepared for Curtis M. Middleton and Karen K. Middleton by Phillip B. Culbreth, R.L.S. dated June 16, 1992 and recorded in the Dillon County Clerk’s Office in Plat Book 24 at Page 261. Said Plat description is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

TMS Number: 125-00-00-175

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 455 Bass Dr., Nichols, SC 29581

This being the same property conveyed to Jackie M. Jordan by deed of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., dated December 13, 2001, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on January 7, 2002, in Deed Book 352 at Page 276.

TERMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. The Special Referee will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at 7.50% shall be paid to the day of compliance. In case of noncompliance within 20 days, after the sale, the deposit of 5% is to be forfeited and applied to Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same terms at the risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser to pay for deed recording fees and deed stamps.

Deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will remain open thirty (30) days after the sale. The Plaintiff may withdraw its demand for a deficiency judgment anytime prior to sale.

Plaintiff reserves the right to waive its request for a Deficiency Judgment by written notice to the Court at any time prior to the sale of the Real Property, in which case bidding shall be concluded and the sale closed on the regular scheduled date of sale.

Should Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales

day thereafter when Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record.

Plaintiff does not warrant its title search to purchasers at foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Florence, South Carolina

_________________, 2017

FINKEL LAW FIRM LLC

Post Office Box 71727

North Charleston, South Carolina 29415

(843) 577-5460

Attorneys for Plaintiff