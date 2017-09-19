NOTICE OF SALE-McCoy, Pamela -Dillon County-10/3

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bank of America, National Association as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Certificateholders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I LLC, Asset Backed-Certificates, Series 2006-HE2 vs. Pamela D. Mccoy; , C/A No. 10-CP-17-0044, The following property will be sold on October 10, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring a distance of 150 feet on the west side, of S. C. Highway S-17-58 and extending back therefrom a distance of 275 feet on a street and being,

101 Legal

shown on map surveyed for Willie C. Ford by Pittman-Lesson Survey Co., dated September 5, 1985, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 18 at Page 28. Said Plat is incorporated in and made a part of this description.

Derivation: Book 406 at Page 10

3438 Gaddys Mill Road, Dillon, SC 29536

063-00-00-005

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 8.5% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #10-CP-17-0044.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

W. Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 100200

Columbia, SC 29202-3200

(803) 744-4444

011847-03113

Website: www.rtt-law.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales)