NOTICE OF SALE-Bracey, Jason, Dillon County-ends 10-3

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Jason C. Bracey; , C/A No. 2013CP1700495, The following property will be sold on October 10, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina and shown as the Western 74.6 feet of a lot marked “Reaves” on a plat surveyed for M.L. Reaves by M.C. Moody, R.L.S., dated September 25, 1974 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 13 at Page 55. This property is more particularly described in a survey prepared for Mark Randel Scott by Phillip B. Culbreath, R.L.S., dated July 30, 1992 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 24 at Page 284. Said plat descriptions is incorporated herein by reference thereto.

Derivation: Book 463 at Page 44

303 Gator Lake Ct, Dillon, SC 29536

041-14-00-113

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. Personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded or reserved, the sale will remain open for thirty (30) days pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. ß15-39-720 (1976). The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.25% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2013CP1700495.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

W. Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 100200

Columbia, SC 29202-3200

(803) 744-4444

012507-01827

Website: www.rtt-law.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales)