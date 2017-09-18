Pop Up Farmers Market Is Thursday, Sept. 21st

The Dillon County Health Initiative (DCHI) will be sponsoring their second Pop Up Farmers Market on Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The location of this market will be around the county courthouse and will be in conjunction with Thursday Night Live in D.C. concert series.

The market will feature local fruits, vegetable and vendors having handcrafted/artisan products. DCHI is seeking vendors for this market. There is no fee for participation. For further information, please contact Pat Laird at 843-845-2875 or lairds@bellsouth.net. You may also visit our website www.rali-dchi.com or stop by or call (843-774-8218) the Clemson Extension Service Office in the Gibson Building, 200 S. 5th Avenue.