Warriors Defeat Hawks

By Craig Brown

The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the Hawks of Greenwood Christian School Friday night in Dillon 65-41.

Defense seemed a little scarce in this high scoring game but the Warriors came out on top and that’s what counts for the fans in Dillon. Demontez Alford out ran the Hawks defenders with a 60 -yard touchdown run to get the Warriors on the board first. Gage Bazemore’s point after kick put the Warriors up 7-0 with 10:53 left in the first quarter.

The Hawks proved they had some good running backs in this game too. John Osbourne took the ball 93 yards for a touchdown. Ethan Swain even the score at 7-7 with his kick with 9:40 left in the first quarter.

Jackson Wolfe took the Hawks kickoff on the Warrior 40 yard line and broke tackles on his way to a 60 yard touchdown. Bazemore’s kicked put the Warriors back on top 14-7 with 9:24 left in the first quarter.

On the Warriors next offensive possession Alford finished the drive with a nine yard touchdown run. The point after kick was blocked holding the Warrior lead to 20-7 with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

Alford picked up his third touchdown of the game with 5:55 left in the first quarter on a 20 yard run. Bazemore’s kick was true to put the Warriors up 27-7.

Jacob Gilmore finished a good Hawks drive with a one yard touchdown run followed by Swain’s extra point kick to close the Warrior lead to 27-14 with 4:17 left in the first quarter.

The first quarter would end with this score. Warrior quarter back Diaz Alexander got things going early in the second quarter with a 32 yard touchdown run. Bazemore added the extra point with his kick to put the Warriors up 34-14 with 11:51 left in the second quarter.

Alexander connected with tight end John Rourke for a 25 yard touchdown completion. Bazemores kick was true to give the Warriors a 41-14 lead with 8:59 left in the second quarter.

With 4:03 left in the second quarter Hawks quarterback, Gabe Stumbo crossed the goal line on a two-yard keeper run. Swain’s kicked closed the Warrior lead to 41-21. Alexander broke three tackles on his way to a 53 yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the second quarter.

Bazemore’s point after kick gave the Warriors a 48-21 lead. The first half would close with this score. Bazemore hit a 35 yard fieldgoal with 5:46 left in the third quarter to increase the Warrior lead to 51-21.

The Hawks struck back with Stumbo hitting Osbourne with a 65 yard touchdown pass. Swain added the point after kick with the Warriors leading 51-28 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

Switching from wide receiver to quarterback Bryan Davis finished a moderate drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Bazemore’s kick put the Warriors up 58-28 with 2:24 left in the third quarter with the quarter ending with this score. Osbourne continued to prove his running back skills with a 29 yard touchdown run. The kick failed holding the score Warriors 58 Hawks 34 with 11:46 left in the fourth quarter.

With 7:48 left in the fourth quarter the Warriors set up for a field goal. Warrior holder Jackson Wolfe faked the Hawks defenders out and raced 25 yards for a touchdown. Bazemore’s point after kick gave the Warriors a 65-34 lead.

Osbourne finished the Hawks final drive with a 20 yard touchdown run. Swain added the point after kick for the game’s final point.

The Warriors ran the clock out on offense to get the 65-41 win.

On offense Diaz Alexander had 148 yards on 5 carries with two touchdowns, and was 3 of 9 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown, Demontez Alford had 172 yards on 7 carries with the touchdowns.

Jackson Wolfe Caught two passes for 37 yards, had 28 yards rushing on two carries with a touchdown and returned a kick for 60 yards and a touchdown. John Rourke caught two passes for 47 yards with a touchdown. Bryan Davis completed a pass for 33 yards and ran in a touchdown from two yards out. Garrett Collins added 18 yards rushing and Gage Bazemore was 8 of 9 in point after kicks adding a 35 yard field goal.

On defense Azeon Brown and Jared Ivey had 10 tackles three assists each. Garrett Collins had eight tackles with five assists, Daniel Camp, Ereck Eck, Samuel Coleman and Mason Bailey had three tackles three assists each, Corbin Wethington, Ian Paterson and Evan Paul had two tackles two assists each,

Gage Hunt, Barnes Causey, Jackson Wolfe, Gabe Bissell, Hamilton Hodges and Collin Hamilton added a tackle with a touchdown each.

The Warriors will be at home this Friday with a region game against Williamsburg Academy with game time set for 7:30.