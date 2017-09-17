Volleyball Roundup

Wildcats Edge

Out Warriors

The Dillon High School Lady Wildcats edged the Dillon Christian School Warriors 3-2 in varsity volleyball action played in Dillon on Thursday, August 31. The scores were 25-27, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, and 15-11.

Emilee Price had 20 digs, 14 assists, and 2 kills for the Lady Wildcats. Yazmine Hardwich had 20 digs. Jykya Bell had 10 kills 4 blocked shots, 2 digs. Jakala Hayes had 8 kills, 3 digs, l blocked shot, and 1 assist. Lyric Lane had 9 assists and 1 dig. Ja’Ronda McCrimmon had 6 kills while Jayla Goodwin added 4 kills and 5 digs. Skyler McCoy 3 kills, 1 dig, and 1 assist, and Lindsay Hyatt had 2 kills, 1 blocked shot, 1 dig, and 2 assists. Carlie Huggins had 7 digs. Abby Bristow and Lexie Rogers each had 2 digs.

Lady Cats Win Over

Marlboro County

The Dillon Lady Wildcats edged Marlboro County 3-2 in volleyball action played in Dillon on Thursday, September 7, after having suffered the team’s only loss of the season to Marlboro earlier.

The Lady Wildcats dropped the first period 20-25 but rebounded on the next one 25-21. Dillon edged out Marlboro 25-23 but Marlboro edged Dillon 25-23 in the next one. Dillon bounced back to take the final one 15-11 to claim the victory.

Dillon’s Lyric Lane contributed 12 assists and 9 digs. Ja’Rhonda McCrimmon and Jayla Goodwin each had 8 kills and 1 dig. Emilee Price had 13 digs, 2 kills, and 7 assists while Jakala Hayes had 5 kills and1 dig. Jykya Bell had 27 digs, 5 kills, and 2 assists. Skyler McCoy had 3 kills. Lindsay Hyatt had an assist and 4 digs. Yazmine Hardwick had 26 digs and 1 assist. Carlie Huggins had 15 digs.

Wildcats Hand Loss

To Wild Gators, 3-0

The Dillon Lady Wildcats varsity volleyball team handed in-town rival Lake View 3-0 loss on Tuesday, August 29, in Dillon.

Dillon’s Emilee Price had 7 assists. Skyler McCoy had 6 kills, 1 blocked shot, and 1 assist while Jakala Hayes added another 6 kills and digs in the victory. Jayla Goodwin contributed 4 kills and 3 digs while Jykya Bell had 3 kills, 3 blocked shots, 1 dig and 1 assist. Lindsay Hyatt also had 3 kills. Lyric Lane added 3 assists and 1 dig. Abby Bristow had 1 assist. Yazmine hardwick had 6 digs. Lee Hodge and Lexie Rogers each had a dig.

Wildcats Handed Loss

By Marlboro County

The Dillon Lady Wildcats returned home on Monday, August 28, from Bennettsville after being handed a 1-3 loss in varsity volleyball action.

Marlboro County won 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, and 25-21.

Dillon’s Emilee Price racked up 10 assists, 4 digs, and 3 kills while Jykya Bell had 5 kills, 1 blocked shot, and 3 digs. Jakala Hayes had 4 kills and 5 digs. Lindsay Hyatt had 2 assists and 5 digs. Skyler McCoy had 2 kills and 3 blocked shots. Abby Bristow, Jayla Goodwin, and Ja’Rhonday McCrimmon each had a kill and a dig for Dillon. Yazmine Hardwick had a kill and an assist and 17 digs. Lyric Lane had an assist and 5 digs. Carlie Huggins had 8 digs. Lexie Rogers added a dig for Dillon.

Lady Wildcats Pick Up

Win Over Lady Vikings

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up a 3-1 win over the Latta Lady Vikings in varsity volleyball action played on Tuesday, August 22, in Latta.

In the first and second periods Dillon scored 25 points to Latta’s 22. In the third period Latta outscored Dillon 25-15. Dillon took the final period 25-16.

Dillon’s Skyler McCoy had 10 kills and 4 digs while Emilee Price had 9 assists, 3 digs, and 2 kills. Jayla Goodwin had 4 kills and 2 digs, and Jykya Bell had 3 kills and 3 digs. Lindsay Hyatt had 3 kills and 1 dig. Lyric Lane had 3 assists and 1 dig. Jakala Hayes had 2 kills and 1 dig. Ja’Rhonda McCrimmon had 2 kills and 2 digs. Yazmine Hardwick had 1 kill and 12 digs. Abby Bristow had 1 assist and 2 digs. Olexia Lee each had an assist and a dig. Lexie Rogers had 1 dig. Carlie Huggins had 5 digs, and Lee Hodge had 1 dig.