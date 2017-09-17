Elizabeth Sherwood

Mrs. Elizabeth McLeod Sherwood, 87, of Rowland, passed away on September 11, 2017 at Southeastern Hospice House. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Rowland Cemetery.

Mrs. Sherwood was born on May 23, 1930 in Robeson County. She was the daughter of the late James Walter McLeod and Gerta Setser McLeod.

“Lib” as she was affectionately known, was a homemaker and retired food service manager with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

She was a faithful member of Ashpole Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder in addition to various positions with the Women of the Church.

She also enjoyed many years as a member of the “Little Club” bridge club. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edwin Cade Sherwood.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a son: Charles Edwin Sherwood of Rowland; two daughters: Susan Henderson (LeRoy) of Tar Heel and Patti Ann Dudley (David) of Beaufort; a granddaughter: Dawn Henderson Brown (Dan) of Wilmington; a grandson: Adam Cade Dudley of Raleigh; and a great-granddaughter: Kendall Grace Brown.

Memorials may be made to Ashpole Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Lewood McCallum Jr. P.O. Box 118 Rowland, NC 28383. The family will receive friends at the graveside and the home following the service. Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.