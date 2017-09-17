Educational Entities Receive Literacy Grants

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – September 7, 2017 — This morning, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded nearly $100,000 in youth literacy grants to South Carolina schools and nonprofit organizations. Awarded annually at the academic school year’s inception, these grants help support teachers, schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves. Statewide recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.

Local awards went to:

Dillon County First Steps-$2,000.00

East Elementary School-$2,500.00

“Through our mission of Serving Others, we are excited to support literacy and education across the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “We hope the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s youth literacy grants help strengthen literacy programs, expand library collections, inspire a love of reading in students and make a distinct impact to enhance the lives of children.”