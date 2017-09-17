Dillon County Council To Hold Called Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

SEPTEMBER 18, 2017

10:00 AM

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3.​ Approval of Agenda

4.​ Public Hearing

​A. An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Honey Hill With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto

B. An Ordinance To Amend The Preservation Tax Incentive Ordinance For Dillon County (Ordinance 09-12) To Extend The Special Assessment Period From Six (6) Years To (8) Years.

C. An Ordinance Authorizing The Sale And Conveyance From Dillon County To CareSouth Carolina, Inc. Of Approximately 3.52 Acres And Designated As “New Tract” On A Subdivision Survey Of A Part Of Tax Map 69 Parcel 6 By William E. Hayes, PLS, Dated July 31, 2017, And Other Matters Relating Thereto

5. ​New Business

​A. Repair Air Condition Unit at Detention Center

6.​ Ordinance

​A. Third Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Or Companies Known To The County At This Time As Project Honey Hill With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto

B. Second Reading – An Ordinance To Amend The Preservation Tax Incentive Ordinance For Dillon County (Ordinance 09-12) To Extend The Special Assessment Period From Six (6) Years To (8) Years.

C. Second Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Sale And Conveyance From Dillon County To CareSouth Carolina, Inc. Of Approximately 3.52 Acres And Designated As “New Tract” On A Subdivision Survey Of A Part Of Tax Map 69 Parcel 6 By William E. Hayes, PLS, Dated July 31, 2017, And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

D. Second Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Known To The County At This Time As Project Bio With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

E. An Ordinance To Develop A Joint County Industrial And Business Park In Conjunction With Marion County, South Carolina Pursuant To Article VIII, Section 13 Of The South Carolina Constitution, And 4-1-170 Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended; To Provide For A Written Agreement With Marion County To Develop The Park; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

7.​ Resolutions

A. A Resolution Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of An Inducement Agreement And Millage Rate Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And Project Bio, Whereby, Under Certain Conditions, Dillon County Will Execute A Fee In Lieu Of Tax And Special Source Credit Agreement With Respect To A Project In The County Whereby The Project Would Be Subject To Payment Of Certain Fees In Lieu Of Taxes, And Dillon County Will Make Available Certain Credits Against Fee Payments In Reimbursement Of Investment In Related Qualified Infrastructure; And Providing For Related Matters.

8.​ Adjournment

