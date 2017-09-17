Services for William “Bill” Orville Hock will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Latta Church of God. Burial will full military honors will be held in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Hock, 72, died Friday, September 15, 2017 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Wheelersburg, Ohio, October 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Anthony Hock and Margaret Roberson Hock. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, and was employed by AT&T for fifteen years, and was a member of the Latta Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Mollie W. Hock of Latta; daughter, Anna Maria Holsinger (Troy); step-daughter, Molly Y. Gaddy of Marion; grandchildren, Kodi C. Truman, Ashley Collins, Angela Holsinger, and Karisa Holsinger; a very special niece, Pamela R. Whaley; and sister, Anna E. Hock.

Mr. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Hock.

Memorials may be made to the Latta Church of God, 319 E. Academy St., Latta, SC 29565.