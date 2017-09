Thursday Nite Live in Dillon County featured Eaglewing on September 14th. Several people were in attendance to enjoy the live music. On Thursday, September 21st, the event will feature Gal Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

PHOTOS BY BETSY FINKLEA/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.