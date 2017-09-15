Help For Veterans Seeking Vendors For Health Fair

Help For Veterans, Inc., is planning a health fair on Thursday, October 19, for veterans and their families in our area at the City of Dillon Wellness Center from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

They are seeking vendors and exhibitors for this meaningful event.

Help For Veterans, Inc., of Dillon, was formed in 2016 to help provide various types of assistance to homeless and low-income veterans.

Their mission is to provide assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through involvement with the local community and businesses as well as other government and national organizations. In addition, to help them obtain optimal levels of healthcare, education, and training that will enable the veterans to enter into society at a level the veterans have earned and deserve.

The goal of the health fair is to promote good health and wellness practices among our local veterans and their families and increase awareness of the services that are available to them locally.

There is no charge to participate in this event. As an exhibitor, they would like for you to provide basic screening services and/or information about good health and wellness practices and the services that you provide.

If you plan to participate, please fill out the form and return it by September 22, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Johnnie Daniels at 843-230-4653.

Help For Veterans

Health Fair Exhibitor Form

Vendor Name ____________________________________

Vendor Address __________________________________

Contact Name ___________________________________

Contact Number __________________________________

Contact E-mail ___________________________________

Number of Tables Needed __________________________

Number of Chairs Needed __________________________

Electricity Needed ________________________________

Services, materials, samples,

and/or screenings you will provide ___________________

Exhibitors are responsible for their own release forms, tablecloths, extension cords, signs, etc. Set up begins at 10:00 a.m. Nothing can be nailed, taped, or attached to the walls or the floor.

Mail forms to: Help For Veterans, P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536 or e-mail them to jd@thedillonherald.com.