STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00145-ends 9-28

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00145

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates Trust 2005-13

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Travis B. Wynn and Hudson & Keyse, LLC,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates Trust 2005-13 vs. Travis B. Wynn and Hudson & Keyse, LLC, I, Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire, as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on October 2, 2017, at 12:30 am, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

ALL that certain piece, parcel or lot of land with improvements thereon situate and being in the City of Dillon, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting and measuring One Hundred (100) feet, more or less, on Third Avenue and running back therefrom a distance of Eighty-Eight and one-half (88.50) feet, more or less; being bounded on the North by lot now or formerly of Clyde Sweat; on the East by Third Avenue; on the South by Dargan Street; and on the West by lot now or formerly of Crawford. For a more complete description of the metes and bounds reference is made to that plat prepared for Travis Winn (Wynn) by William E. Hayes, dated August 4, 2004 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at Page 178 on August 13, 2004.

This being the same property conveyed to Willie L. Mahoney and Thyuma Mahoney by deed of Sheldon M. Edwards, dated May 24, 1996 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 279 at Page 010; and deed of Master-in-Equity, Charles Curry to Travis B. Wynn, dated August 3, 2004 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 392 at Page 146.

TMS #: 059-10-13-007

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.90% per annum.

Benjamin D. Moore, Esquire

Special Referee for Dillon County