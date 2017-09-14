SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-336 Ends 9/26

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-336

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of ECP Commercial I LLC, against Dillon Shopping Center LLC, case number 2017-CP-17-336, I, the Special Referee will sell on October 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Second Floor Lobby, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder the following land (the “Land”):

(a) Land. The real property described below along with all existing and future easements and rights affording access to it:

All that certain piece, parcel or tract of land situate, lying and being in Dillon County, South Carolina at the southwest corner of the intersection of Enterprise Road, a/k/a State Road 17-674 and Radford Boulevard containing 6.47 acres as more particularly shown on a survey prepared for the Spectra Group, Inc. by Phillip B. Culbreth, PLS, dated October 5, 2007 and recorded in Plat Book 40 at page 92, office of the Dillon County Clerk of Court. Reference said plat for a more complete and accurate description.

LESS AND EXCEPT: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being in Dillon, S.C. identified as Lot 2 containing 0.93 acres as shown on a survey prepared for the City of Dillon by Phillip B. Culbreth, PLS dated January 14, 2008 and recorded in Plat Book 42 at 14, office of the Dillon County Clerk of Court. Reference said plat for a more complete and accurate description.

LESS AND EXCEPT: All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being in Dillon, S.C. identified as Lot 3 containing 4.36 acres as shown on a survey prepared for the City of Dillon by Phillip B. Culbreth, PLS dated January 14, 2008 and recorded on May 20, 2008 in Plat Book 42 at 14, office of the Dillon County Clerk of Court. Reference said plat for a more complete and accurate description.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO the rights, privileges, duties and obligations set forth in the Declaration of Mutual Ingress/Egress Easement recorded in Book 452 at page 188 and re-recorded in Book 453 at page 006, office of the Dillon County Clerk of Court.

AND BEING ALSO DESCRIBED AS:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being in Dillon, S.C. identified as Lot 1 containing 1.20 acres more or less, as shown on a survey prepared for the City of Dillon by Phillip B. Culbreth, PLS

dated January 14, 2008 and recorded on May 20, 2008 in Plat Book 42 at 14, office of the Dillon County Clerk

of Court. Reference said plat for a more complete and accurate description.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO the rights, privileges, duties and obligations set forth in the Declaration of Mutual Ingress/Egress Easement recorded in Book 452 at page 188 and re-recorded in Book 453 at page 006, office of the Dillon County Clerk of Court.

(b) All buildings, structures and improvements now located or later to be constructed on the Premises (the “Improvements”); together with

(c) All existing and future appurtenances, privileges, easements, franchises and tenements of the Premises, including all minerals, oil, gas, other hydrocarbons and associated substances, sulphur, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, helium and other commercially valuable substances which may be in, under or produced from any part of the Premises, all development rights and credits, air rights, water, water rights (whether riparian, appropriative or otherwise, and whether or not appurtenant) and water stock, and any Premises lying in the streets, roads or avenues, open or proposed, in front of or adjoining the Premises and Improvements; together with

(d) All existing and future leases, subleases, subtenancies, licenses, occupancy agreements and concessions (“leases”) relating to the use and enjoyment of all or any part of the Premises and Improvements, and any and all guaranties and other supporting obligations or other agreements relating to or made in connection with any of such leases; together with

(e) All real property and improvements on it, and all appurtenances and other property and interests of any kind or character, whether described in Exhibit A or not, which may be reasonably necessary or desirable to promote the present and any reasonable future beneficial use and enjoyment of the Premises and Improvements; together with

(f) All goods, materials, supplies, chattels, furniture, fixtures, equipment and machinery now or later to be attached to, or placed in or on, or used in connection with the use, enjoyment, occupancy or operation of all or any part of the Premises and Improvements, whether stored on the Premises or elsewhere, including all pumping plants, engines, pipes, ditches and flumes, and also all gas, electric, cooking, heating, cooling, air conditioning, lighting, refrigeration and plumbing fixtures and equipment, all of which shall be considered to the fullest extent of the law to be real property for purposes of this Mortgage and any manufacturer’s warranties with respect thereto; together with

(g) All building materials, equipment, work in process or other personal property of any kind, whether stored on the Premises or elsewhere, which have been or later will be acquired for the purpose of being delivered to, incorporated into or installed in or about the Premises or Improvements; together with

(h) All of Mortgagor’s interest in and to all operating accounts, the Loan funds, whether disbursed or not, all reserves set forth in the Budget, and any other bank accounts of Mortgagor; together with (i) All rights to the payment of the money, accounts, accounts receivable, reserves, deferred payments, refunds, cost savings, payments and deposits, whether now or later to be received from third parties (including all earnest money sales deposits) or deposited by Mortgagor with third parties (including all utility deposits), contract rights, general intangibles, development and use rights, governmental permits and licenses, applications, architectural and engineering plans, specifications and drawings, as-built drawings, chattel paper, instruments,

documents, notes, drafts and letters of credit (other than letters of credit in favor of Mortgagee), which arise from or relate to construction on the Premises or to any business now or later to be conducted on it, or to the Premises and Improvements generally and any builder’s or manufacturer’s warranties with respect thereto; together with

(j) All insurance policies pertaining to the Premises and all proceeds, including all claims to and demands for them, of the voluntary or involuntary conversion of any of the Premises, Improvements or the other property described above into cash or liquidated claims, including proceeds of all present and future fire, hazard or casualty insurance policies and all condemnation awards or payments now or later to be made by any public body or decree by any court of competent jurisdiction for any taking or in connection with any condemnation or eminent domain proceeding, and all causes of action and their proceeds for any damage or injury to the Premises, Improvements or the other property described above or any part of them, or breach of warranty in connection with the construction of the Improvements, including causes of action arising in tort, contract, fraud or concealment of a material fact; together with

(k) All of Mortgagor’s rights in and to all Interest Rate Agreements;

(l) All books and records pertaining to any and all of the property described above, including computer-readable memory and any computer hardware or software necessary to access and process such memory (“Books and Records”); together with (m) All proceeds of, additions and accretions to, substitutions and replacements for, and changes in any of the property described above.

TERMS OF SALE: FOR CASH. Unless the winning bidder is Plaintiff, the Master in Equity will require a deposit of 5% of the bid amount in cash or certified funds, which is to be applied on the purchase price upon compliance with the bid. Interest on the balance of the bid at the per diem rate of $1,231.04 shall be paid to the day of compliance. If the 5% deposit is not placed with the Court on the day of the sale, the property will be offered to the second highest bidder. In case of noncompliance within thirty (30) days after the sale, the deposit of 5% is to be forfeited and applied to the Plaintiff’s judgment debt and the property re-advertised for sale upon the same terms at the risk of the former highest bidder. Purchaser shall pay for deed recording fees and deed stamps and, if a third party bidder, shall also pay $25.00 for deed preparation.

As a deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open for a period of thirty (30) days after the date of sale.

Should the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent fail to appear on the day of sale, the property shall not be sold, but shall be re-advertised and sold at some convenient sales day thereafter when the Plaintiff, Plaintiff’s attorney, or Plaintiff’s agent, is present.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and easements and restrictions of record.

The Plaintiff does not warrant its title search to purchasers at the foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property.

Charles E. Curry

Special Referee, Dillon County

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

DOCKET NO. 2017-DR-17-180

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Magnolia McLean, Plaintiff, vs Woodrow Hamer, David Powell, Sophia Givens, Ernestine Bennett, Carolyn Hansley, Alexander Hamer, Jr., Lyn Hamer, Ronald McMillan, John Joe and Richard Roe, Defendants.:

TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: You are hereby given notice that a Summons and Complaint in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 16th day of June, 2017, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at 211 West Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 774-2400 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendants for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for partition of real property.

E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff

Shine Law Offices

211 W. Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536

S.C. Bar No. 101808

Phone (843) 774-2400; Fax (843) 774-1088.

Dillon, South Carolina

September 6, 2017