To The Editor

Over the past several weeks, we in America have witnessed the depravity of fallen humanity in hostile outbursts of anger, hatred, and violence. But we have also witnessed remarkable examples of loving one’s neighbor in times of great need. Both events have captured our attention and left us confused and wondering where we are headed as a nation. One historical event, however, stands out as the balm for our despair, the timing of which was truly Providential. Between the events of Charlottesville, Virginia and Houston, Texas the world looked up. From an open field in Oregon to the cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina, a nation turned it weary eyes to a phenomenon in the sky. For a brief moment in time, not seeing others as different, no longer labeling others through the lenses of race, religion, gender, nationality, or political persuasion, all were united and marveled at what God had created and ordered for such a time as this. And the descriptions were myriad – beautiful, amazing, incredible, radiant, indescribable, glorious. The smiles, the cheers, and the exhilaration of those from all walks of life reflected the beauty and the joy of it all. For roughly two and one-half minutes in each respective time zone, we were all one. When a nation looks up, its people are reminded of the One who has created each of us as we are, not as others would have us be or how we would have them be. The Psalmist writes, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills- from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth” (NRSV).

As the moon came between the earth and the sun, may we all be reminded that when the Lord stands between ourselves and those we see as different, protective glasses are no longer needed to behold the glory of God. A common bond forms that transcends all temporal distinctions and the love of God truly prevails.

Paul Gasque

PO BOX 544

Latta, S.C.