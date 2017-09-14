SUMMONS AND NOTICE IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DOCKET NO. 2017-DR-17-180 ends 9/26

SUMMONS AND NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

DOCKET NO. 2017-DR-17-180

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Magnolia McLean, Plaintiff, vs Woodrow Hamer, David Powell, Sophia Givens, Ernestine Bennett, Carolyn Hansley, Alexander Hamer, Jr., Lyn Hamer, Ronald McMillan, John Joe and Richard Roe, Defendants.:

TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: You are hereby given notice that a Summons and Complaint in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 16th day of June, 2017, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at 211 West Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 774-2400 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendants for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for partition of real property.

E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff

Shine Law Offices

211 W. Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536

S.C. Bar No. 101808

Phone (843) 774-2400; Fax (843) 774-1088.

Dillon, South Carolina

September 6, 2017

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 2017-DR-17-223

South Carolina Department of Social Services,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Pedro Diaz

Defendant(s)

SUMMONS

TO: Defendant Pedro Diaz

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and served with the Notice and Petition for Central Registry Entry in this action a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request. You are not required to answer the Petition, but if you do, you should serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff through its attorney at the address below. Failure to request a hearing within five (5) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, will result in the Court issuing an Order without a hearing.

John D. McInnis

Attorney for Plaintiff

304 West Harrison Street

Dillon, SC 29536

843-774-8236

SC Bar No. 3833