SUMMONS AND NOTICE IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DOCKET NO. 2017-DR-17-180 ends 9/26

SUMMONS AND NOTICE
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
DOCKET NO. 2017-DR-17-180
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
Magnolia McLean, Plaintiff, vs Woodrow Hamer, David Powell, Sophia Givens, Ernestine Bennett, Carolyn Hansley, Alexander Hamer, Jr., Lyn Hamer, Ronald McMillan, John Joe and Richard Roe, Defendants.:
TO DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: You are hereby given notice that a Summons and Complaint in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 16th day of June, 2017, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at 211 West Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 774-2400 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendants for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for partition of real property.
E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff
Shine Law Offices
211 W. Hampton Street, Dillon, SC 29536
S.C. Bar No. 101808
Phone (843) 774-2400; Fax (843) 774-1088.
Dillon, South Carolina
September 6, 2017
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 2017-DR-17-223
South Carolina Department of Social Services,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Pedro Diaz
Defendant(s)
SUMMONS
TO: Defendant Pedro Diaz
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and served with the Notice and Petition for Central Registry Entry in this action a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request. You are not required to answer the Petition, but if you do, you should serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff through its attorney at the address below. Failure to request a hearing within five (5) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, will result in the Court issuing an Order without a hearing.
John D. McInnis
Attorney for Plaintiff
304 West Harrison Street
Dillon, SC 29536
843-774-8236
SC Bar No. 3833
