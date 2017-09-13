Arrest Made In Murder At Reflexxions

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christopher John Flowers, age 30, from Laurinburg, North Carolina for murder in the shooting death of Carlos McKay that occurred August 2, 2017, at the Reflexxions Club in Hamer.

Christopher John Flowers was arrested by the Laurinburg (North Carolina) Police Department on Saturday night.

At the time of this report, Flowers was being held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing to determine when he will be brought to Dillon.

The charges and arrest come after a lengthy investigation led by Investigator Reggie Thompson and assistance from the Laurinburg Police Department in Laurinburg, North Carolina.