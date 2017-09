A Patriot Day ceremony was held early Monday morning. Flags and wreath were placed on the courthouse grounds. The guest speaker was Jerry Huggins, former VA officer. Remarks were also made by Jacorie McCall. Special prayer was given by Deputy Ricky Day. More about this ceremony will be in an upcoming issue.

