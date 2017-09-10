Patriot Day Ceremony Planned For September 11th

A Patriot Day ceremony will be held on September 11th.

Flags and flowers will be placed beginning at 7:00 a.m on Monday, September 11, in the vicinity of the Dillon County Courthouse in honor of 9-11.

A ceremony will be conducted beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse.

The guest speaker is Jerry Huggins. Special prayer will be given by Deputy Ricky Day.

Many veterans of the year will be present for the service.

Local First Responders and Law Enforcement will be present.

You are invited to attend and show your support.