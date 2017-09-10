Latta Vikings Volleyball Round-up

The Latta Lady Vikings dropped a 3-0 decision to the visiting West Florence volleyball team on Thursday, August 24.

Arica Gandy had 2 kills in the Vikings’ 25-5, 25-11, and 25-5 loss.

Casey Prescott and Kaylee Miller each had an ace while Mattie Owens contributed 2 digs, and Kaleigh Caulder had an assist.

Latta traveled to Johnsonville on Tuesday, August 29.

*

The Latta Lady Vikings returned home Thursday, September 7, having suffered a 3-2 loss to Marion in varsity volleyball.

Marion won the match 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20, and 15-12.

Latta’s Madison Owens had 8 aces, 5 kills, and 7 assists while Arica Gandy had 5 kills, 4 blocks, and 1 dig. Jesselyn Bryant added 5 kills, and Kaylee Miller had 1 dig.

Latta is 2-4 for the season and 2-2 in conference play.

Latta will host Carvers Bay today (Tuesday, September 12) at 6:30 p.m.

*

The Latta Lady Vikings volleyball team defeated Kingstree 25-9, 25-6, and 25-8 in varsity action played in Latta on Tuesday, September 5.

The Vikings’ Kaleigh Caulder had 15 aces and 3 assists while Madison Owens added 3 assists. Arica Gandy had 3 kills. Latta will travel to Marion today (Thursday) for a 6:00 p.m. match.