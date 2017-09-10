Hurricane Irma Notices, Closings, And Cancellations

Notices:

Dillon County EOC OPCON 5 on Monday, September 11, As of 4:30 on Sunday, Dillon County Government will operate as normal.

Closings, Delays, and Cancellations:

Dillon Districts Three (Latta) and Four (Dillon and Lake View) will be closed on Monday, September 11.

The Dillon City Council meeting has been rescheduled to September 18 at 7:00 p.m.

FMU: Although it appears that the Pee Dee will avoid the brunt of Irma, weather conditions throughout the area will deteriorate going into Monday with sustained winds at 20-35 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. Rainfall across the region is predicted to be as high as four inches with the threat of flooding in low-lying and other flood-prone areas. Evacuation traffic is expected to be heavy on the interstates and will likely shift to the south and west as the storm passes through Georgia on Monday. After conversations with law enforcement and emergency preparedness officials this morning, the President has decided to close the university on Monday, Sept. 11. Depending upon the impact of some of these conditions, there may be a delayed opening or closure on Tuesday, but that announcement won’t be made until later in the day Monday.

All Florence-Darlington Technical College’s sites will be closed on Monday, September 11, 2017 to all students, faculty, and staff.

Dr. Kyle Wagner has made the call to close all of Northeastern Technical College campuses tomorrow, Monday, September 11 due to the threat of high sustained winds.