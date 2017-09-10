Cavaliers Defeat Warriors

By Craig Brown

The Robert E. Lee Cavaliers were looking for revenge against the Warriors of Dillon Christian School Friday night in Bishopville as the Warriors were the only dark mark against the Cavaliers last season in regular season play leaving them at 9-1 in regular season play.

They may have wanted revenge but barely escaped with a 34-32 win over the Warriors Friday night.

In fact, the Warriors outplayed them for most of the game. A lot of penalties hurt the Warriors, and they have not got their long-snapping correct yet.

Having done some long-snapping, I might suggest that those interested in this job work on it for about ten minutes after each practice. It does require some concentration, but at least they opposing teams are not allowed to take the center’s head off anymore.

This had to be a hard loss for the Warriors that played their hearts out the entire game. Warrior mistakes allowed the Cavaliers good field position that resulted in most of their scores.

The Cavaliers only burned the Warriors once for a touchdown on a 60-yard pass but most of the scoring came from the Warriors making mistakes and some bad luck.

The Warriors looked much improved on tackling and blocking and if they continue to play at this level they should make a good playoff run providing they stop the mistakes and improve on the long snap.

Aided by penalties the Cavaliers first drive ended with Hunter McGee crossing the goal line from four yards out. The point after kick gave them a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.

On the Warriors first possession the Warriors bogged down near the 15 yard line so Gage Bazemore sent a field goal through the goal post from 31 yards out that could have made it from 20 yards deeper. Bazemore was much improved in his kicking and if he continues to improve could be one of the best high school kickers in the state.

With 2:57 left in the first quarter the Warriors trailed 7-3. With 1:05 left in the first quarter, Cavalier quarterback, Bryce Barrett hit Dustin Kennedy with a 60 yard touchdown pass. The point after kick gave the Cavaliers a 14-3 lead.

The quarter would end with this score.

The second quarter was a defensive battle until 23 seconds remained on the clock and Barrett picked up a touchdown on a 18 keeper run.

The conversion failed but the Cavaliers would take a 20-3 lead into the half time break. Late in the third quarter the Warriors put together a good drive that ended with Diaz Alexander crossing the goal from 3 yards out.

Bazemore’s kick closed the Cavalier lead to 20-10 with 4:47 left in the third quarter. With 2:12 left in the third quarter Kennedy crossed the goal from five yards out for the Cavaliers.

The kick failed holding the Cavalier lead to 26-10 with the quarter ending with this score.

The Warriors next offensive possession had them at the Cavalier’s end of the field as the fourth quarter began. Garrett Collins put some moves on the Cavalier defenders and raced 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Warriors went for two on the conversion with Alexander taking a hard lick as he crossed the goal line to close the gap at 26-18 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter.

McGee made a good 44 yard touchdown run for the Cavaliers with Barrett hitting Quinn Brewer with the two point conversion pass to give the Cavaliers a 34-18 lead with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wolfe fielded the kickoff at the 32 yard line and raced 68 yards for the touchdown.

Alexander hit Collins with the two point conversion pass to close the Cavalier lead to 34-26 with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The Warrior defense held and with 3:48 left in the game Alexander took a busted play and weaved his way 75 yards for a touchdown.

The conversion failed but the Warriors had closed to within two points at 34-32. The Warrior defense again held and the Warriors pushed down the field and got close enough for a Bazemore field goal of aroung 35 yards. Well withen his range.

A bad snap to the holder, Jackson Wolfe was the killer. Wolfe did a good job of trying to get the ball down and Bazemore gave it his best but it was not to be as the kick was off giving the Cavaliers the 34-32 win.

On offense for the Warriors, Diaz Alexander was 12 of 19 passing for 128 yards with one interception and had 154 yards rushing on 15 carries with two touchdowns, Jackson Wolfe caught four passes for 50 yards and returned a kick 68 yards for a touchdown.

Demontez Alford had 69 yards on 13 carries. Garrett Collins caught three passes for 45 yards and rushed 34 yards for a touchdown. John Rourke caught three passes for 24 yards. Gage Bazemore caught a pass for three yards, had a 31 yard field goal and on extra point, and Caleb Boykin caught a pass for six yards.

On defense, Azeon Brown had 12 tackles four assists, Ian Patterson had 11 tackles four assists., Garrett Collins had eight tackles four assists. Jared Ivey had four tackles, two assists.

Evan Paul, John Rourke, Jacob Dubose, Bryan Davis and Demontez Alford had three tackles with three assists each,

Jackson Wolfe, Ereck Eck, Samuel Coleman, Hamiliton Hodges and Corbin Wethington had two tackles with three assists each, Daniel Camp, Caleb Boykin and Gage Bazemore added a tackle and assist each and Barnes Causey added an assist.