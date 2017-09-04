PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Wins Over Latta, 48-12

Dillon got a 48-12 win over Latta on Monday night. Here is a photo gallery from the game by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
-
-
Wildcats enter the field
-
-
Raising of the flag
-
-
Referees
-
-
Colorguard
-
-
DHS Cheerleaders
-
-
Latta players
-
-
Dillon captains head to midfield
-
-
The meeting a midfield
-
-
Latta players enter the field
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, takes kick-off.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, passes complete to #13 Justin Green.
-
-
#4 for Dillon, Jateil Lester, tosses incomplete.
-
-
#9 Ahmari Huggins on receiving end of pass and carries for yards.
-
-
#9 for Dillon, Ahmari Huggins, catches pass on fourth down.
-
-
#3 for Latta, Dylan Brewer, throws incompletion on second down.
-
-
#1 Shamar McCollum puts pressure on #3, Dylan Brewer, Latta quarterback.
-
-
#1 Corrian Wright takes kick-off and returns for good yards.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries to the seven yard line.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries to the seven yard line.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores with @:26 remaining in the first quarter.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter.
-
-
#9 Ahmari Huggins carries for eight yards.
-
-
#5 Zareon Hayes carries to the 6-yard line.
-
-
#5 Zareon Hayes carries to the 6-yard line.
-
-
#5 Zareon Hayes scores six points.
-
-
#29 Ahmod Dawod kicks a good point after touchdown.
-
-
#7 Deonte Stanley punts to own 47-yard line.
-
-
#2 Ty Rogers catches one and carries. Holding called against Dillon.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie carries for first to 26-yard line.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie carries to one yard line.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie carries to one yard line.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie scores.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie scores.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie scores.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie scores.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie tosses incomplete pass on two-point conversion. #3 for Dillon Ty’Quan Porter breaks it up. Dillon leads 14-12.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester tosses one to #6 Jalen Williams for first down.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester carries.
-
-
Referee injured on play.
-
-
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries to 22-yard line for first.
-
-
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries to 22-yard line for first.
-
-
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries to five-yard line for 17 yards.
-
-
#5 for Dillon, Zareon Hayes, carries to five-yard line for 17 yards.
-
-
#5 Zareon Hayes of Dillon carries. Flags on play. Holding against Dillon.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester tosses one to jalen Williams for touchdown.
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester tosses one to Jalen Williams for touchdown.
-
-
Injured Dillon player
-
-
Injured Latta player
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer throws incomplete.
-
-
#3 Dillon Brewer tosses incomplete pass on third and ten
-
-
#7 Deonte Standley punts to 50-yard line with 2:36 left in the first half.
-
-
Incomplete pass to #13 Justin Green of Dillon
-
-
#8 Darius McRae on the receiving end of a pass to the 23-yard line with 47 second left in the quarter.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer passes incomplete with 42 second left in the quarter.
-
-
#19 Chandler Nolan carries to the 43-yard line for a first down.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer, the Latta quarterback, is tackled at the end of the first half. Dillon leads 21-12.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries and fumbles on the 17-yard line.
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie carries
-
-
#18 Kendall Moultrie carries
-
-
#19 Chandler Nolan carries
-
-
#19 Chandler Nolan carries
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, picks up first down.
-
-
#6 for Dillon, Jalen Williams, picks up first down.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries for 10.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries for 10.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer completes one to #8 Darius McRae
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer overthrows to #7 Deonte Stanley
-
-
#4 Jateil Lester carries for nine yards
-
-
#5 Zareon Hayes picks up first down
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries
-
-
#7 Deonte Stanley catches a fair catch on Latta’s 24-yard line.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer passes complete to Moultrie for six yards.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer passes complete to #8 Darius McRae. Holding called against Latta.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer passes complete to #8 Darius McRae. Holding called against Latta.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer passes complete to #8 Darius McRae. Holding called against Latta.
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer dives for four yards
-
-
#3 Dylan Brewer tosses one that is knocked down by #10 Jerdarius McDaniel
-
-
#7 for Latta, Deonte Stanley, punts
-
-
#3 TyQuan Porter returns for touchdown. Flag on play. Called back.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores.
-
-
#29 Ahmod Dawod’s point after touchdown is good.
-
-
#5 Dylan Carter carries for two yards.
-
-
#25 for Dillon, Shakai Jeanty, recovers a fumble.
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams carries
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores
-
-
#6 Jalen Williams scores
-
-
#29 for Dillon, Ahmod Dawod’s point after touchdown is good.