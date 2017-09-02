Baxley Named East Elementary Teacher Of The Year

Mrs. Ashleigh Paige Baxley has been selected as Teacher of the Year at East Elementary School. She has 6 years teaching experience, which have taken place at East Elementary and Gordon Elementary.

She earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Elementary Education from St. Andrews University in May 2011. She received her Masters of Science Degree in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from the University of Scranton in December 2012.

Mrs. Baxley states, “I am so honored to be chosen as Teacher of the Year at East Elementary. I work with amazing teachers and they have helped me to become the teacher I am today. I love being a teacher and being able to make a difference each day.”

Mrs. Baxley is married to Mark Baxley, and they have two children, Easton and Colton. She is the daughter of Stevie and Jane Reaves. She enjoys spending time with her family.

The East Elementary School faculty and students are proud to have Mrs. Baxley as Teacher of the Year.