Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Burglary

On Friday, August 25, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress call at a residence on Judge Road in Dillon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dilllon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the caller and checked the residence and surrounding area for the suspect.

According to an incident report by Deputies Michael Barfield and Dennis Cox, the victim stated she arrived home and went inside the residence to have lunch. She heard a noise and went to check to see what the noise was and was confronted by an armed individual inside the residence.

The victim was not harmed, and the suspect fled the scene.

If anyone has any information related to this crime you are asked to contact Investigator Shannon Grainger with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.