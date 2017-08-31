4-H Membership Drive Underway

September 1 is the kick off date for the 2017-2018 4-H year!

4-H serves youth ages 5-19 years old, and 4-H thrives with volunteers, parents, teachers, community leaders and other adults who work with youth.

4-H offers youth fun, safe, and inclusive learning environments throughout 4-H clubs, after school programs, school enrichment, and short term projects. 4-H youth development creates and builds communication skills, organizational abilities, independence & self-confidence, and life-long relationships. This youth development program involves natural resources, healthy lifestyles, S.T.E.M., agriculture, livestock, and personal development. 4-H is not just ”cooking and cows!”

The membership fee includes a FREE t-shirt and FREE admission to the ECA Fair on October 12th and to the SC State Fair on 4-H Day, Oct. 15th!

In Dillon County, becoming a member before September 30th means extra 4-H swag!

Contact the 4-H Agent, Erika James at 843-774-8218 ext. 112 or erikao@clemson.edu for more information on 4-H in Dillon County. You may also “like” the Clemson Extension 4-H Dillon County Facebook Page! Membership forms can be mailed or emailed!

