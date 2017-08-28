Blue Star Marker Installed

On Thursday, August 17th, Linda Dutton, Sally Harrison, Julie LeChette, Patricia Page and Fay Sloan, members of the Glove and Trowel Garden Club of Dillon, and Todd Hayes, Wellness Center Director, were present for the installation of a Blue Star Memorial marker at the Wellness Center.

The marker has been mounted on a granite base and has been placed near the entrance to the walking trail for easy viewing. The Blue Star Memorial Programs honors all men and women who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted the Blue Star Highway Marker program and began the Blue Star Highway system which covers thousands of miles across the US.

Later the program was expanded to include Memorial markers which are placed in National cemeteries, parks, veteran’s facilities, and gardens.

Dedication of the new marker is being planned for a later date.