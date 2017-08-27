Scott Re-Elected To SCAC Board

The SCAC elected the following board members to four-year terms (2018-21): L. Gregory Pearce Jr., Richland County Council Member; R. Archie Scott, Dillon County Council Chairman; D. Paul Summerville, Beaufort County Council Chairman; Johnnie Wright Sr., Orangeburg County Council Chairman; and Dwight L. Stewart Jr., Clarendon County Council Chairman.

The Association also elected Florence County Council Member Alphonso Bradley as a board member, and re-elected Charleston County Clerk of Court Julie J. Armstrong as a board member to fulfill the unexpired terms of Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr. and Williamsburg County Council Member Franklin F. Fulmore Sr.

The SCAC, chartered on June 22, 1967, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose membership includes all 46 counties in South Carolina.

Governed by a 29-member board of directors elected each year by county officials at the Association’s annual conference, the SCAC is the only organization representing county governments in the state.

The Association provides a number of services, programs, and activities to county governments and their officials, including: research and technical assistance; education and training; legal assistance; policy development, advocacy, and legislative information; publications, including a magazine and newsletter; meetings and conferences; public information, including an annual directory and website; and financial services, including the S.C. Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust and S.C. Counties Property & Liability Trust.