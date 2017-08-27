McCoy Chapel Holds Annual Men’s Day Program

McCOY CHAPEL UM Men Annual Men’s Day Program was recently held at McCoy Chapel United Methodist Church. The Master of Ceremony was Clarence “Sonny” McRae. Other program participants were: Min. Noah Manning, Tommy McLean, Victor Pernell and Renzalo “Bo” Mack. Rev. Ronald McCall’s message was “Lord I’m Depending on You” and the text was Acts 16:25-26. Edward Thomas – President and Victor Pernell – Vice President recognized three men for their service to the church and community. The honorees were: Sandy McNeil, Joe Milton Bethea and Renzalo “Bo” Mack. Edward Thomas thanked all of the men for visiting, and they all gathered for a photo after service.



Pictured are: Front row l to r: James Farmer, David Manning, Clyde Davis, Rev. Ronald McCall, David Leslie, Edward Brown. Second row l to r: Tommy McLean, Dr. Reggie Smith, Onzalow Bethea, Victor Pernell, Lamont Bethea, Derrick Bethea. Third row l to r: Renzalo “Bo” Mack, Clarence McRae, James M. Williams, Keith Leonard, James Adams. Standing l to r: LeConnie Manning, Antown Lane, Edward Thomas, Sandy McNeil, Kenneth Manning, Chris Williams, Joe Milton Bethea and Min. Noah Manning. (Contributed)