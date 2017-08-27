Margaret Cook

Margaret Ellen Braswell Cook, 72, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at her residence.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Elvin Braswell and Lena Webster Braswell. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Willie Cook of Dillon; brother, Harold Braswell of Dillon.