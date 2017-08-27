Latta Edges Out In-County Rival Lake View, 26-22

The Latta Vikings varsity football team handed their in-county rival defending Class 1A Lake View Wild Gators a 26-22 loss in Latta on Thursday, August 17, for the season opener.

Latta took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter with 5:34 remaining on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Brewer to Kendall Moultrie who also scored 3 more times in the game.

The PAT by Kavi Patel was good.



The Lake View Wild Gators got on the scoreboard in the second quarter with 6:34 remaining on an 52-yard pass from De’Ante Bridgett to Deonte Roberts.As time expired in the first half Lake View scored on an 18-yard pass from De’Ante Bridgett to Delvon Bethea. Lake View took a 14-7 lead into the locker rooms.The Latta Vikings were held to only 26 yards of total offense in the second quarter.Kendall Moultrie put Latta on the scoreboard with a 65-yard run with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter. Kavi Patel connected on the PAT to knot the score at 14 each.Latta’s Moultrie once again added 6 points on a 62-yard punt return with 11:32 remaining in the game. The 2-point conversion failed.With 5:59 remaining in the game Dylan Brewer tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Moultrie. The 2-point conversion pass attempt failed.Lake View’s Caleb Andrews recovered a fumble in the end zone with 1:16 remaining in the game that added 6 points to Lake View’s score. Albert Wheeler was on the receiving end of a 2-point conversion from quarterback De’Ante Bridgett.Latta’s quarterback Dylan Brewer completed 15 of 24 passes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns.The Vikings’ Kendall Moultrie caught 9 passes for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also carried the football 4 times for 58 yards and 1 touchdown and also returned a punt for a touchdown. On defense Moultrie had an interception and also made 1 tackle.Darius McRae picked up 22 yards on 2 caught passes while Deonte Stanley picked up 36 yards on 4 catches for Latta.

Jamarcus Legette rushed for 43 yards on 8 carries while Chandler Nolan picked up 40 yards on 5 carries. Brandon Hayes also rushed for 4 yards on 2 carries for the Vikings.

The Latta’s defense was led by Mikey Dotson with 9 tackles followed by Dylan Carter with 7 tackles and a forced fumble. Jay Bailey added 6 tackles to the total for Latta while Brandon Hayes had 5 tackles. Chandler Matthews and Levond Dingle each had 4 tackles and a sack in the game while Deonta Stanley, Chandler Nolan, and Blake Tyler each added 4 tackles. Darius McRae, Jackson Powers, and Trey Anderson each had 2 tackles for the night. John Malcolm George, Kiese Blake, JR McClam, and Jamarcus Leggette each had a tackle in the game for Latta.