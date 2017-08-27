Dr. Hyler Preaches Farewell Sermon

Dr. Greg Hyler preached his farewell sermon on Sunday, August 13, at 6:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. His topic was Joshua 1:1-9.

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Family held a reception honoring Pastor Greg, Teri, Hannah Grace, and Nathan Hyler immediately following the worship service.

Pastor Greg has served Mount Calvary for nearly 12 years.

He is to be the new pastor at First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach.