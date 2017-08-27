County Council Takes Up Several Matters

The Dillon County Council took up several items at a recent meeting. Some of the things worthy of note include the following:

*GENERATOR BIDS FOR IT DEPARTMENT – Finance Director Richard Gaddy told Council that the generators serve the IT Department at the Courthouse. He explained that this is a grant and will be reimbursed 75 percent of the cost of the generator. There are three bids and they are as follows: Miller Plumbing and Electric – $99,208.31; J. Northcutt, LLC – $94, 774.00; Power Protech – $109,270.00. Councilman Robbie Coward motioned to approve the lowest bid, J. Northcutt, LLC – $94,774.00. Councilman James Campbell seconded and all voted in favor.

*CONTRACT WITH KENNETH COBB TO ASSIST IN AUDIT PREPARATION – Finance Director Richard Gaddy told Council that Walda Wildman has retired and that advertising was done through the SCAC and there was only one who was interested. It was Kenneth Cobb from Mullins, $22,500.00. County Administrator Rodney Berry told Council that this is in line with our previous vendor. Councilman Harold Moody motioned to hire Kenneth Cobb to assist in audit preparation. Councilman Coward seconded and all voted in favor.

*REPAIR BILL TO BLANCHARD FOR COMPACTOR – Finance Director Richard Gaddy told Council that this is the big compactor at the landfill which crushes up C&D. Blanchard replaced the tracks and undercarriage of the compactor. Councilman James Campbell motioned to approve the repair bill to Blanchard for compactor. Councilman Harold Moody seconded and all voted in favor.

*SALKEHATCHIE CAMP MISSION GROUP – DUMPSTERS FOR HOMES – County Administrator Rodney Berry explained that this is usually done each year. It is sponsored by Main Street United Methodist Church and they bring people to renovate homes. This helps people in our community. Councilman Robbie Coward motioned to supply dumpsters for homes for the Salkehatchie Camp Mission Group. Councilman T.F. Finklea seconded and all voted in favor.

*RECREATION REQUESTS – Councilman Robbie Coward motioned to approve the following requests: $100.00 payable to Mary Katherine Bethea Foundation for Cancer Awareness from Stevie Grice’s recreation and $100 payable to Mary Katherine Bethea for Cancer Awareness from Archie Scott’s recreation from new budget. The following will come from Stevie Grice’s recreation: $100.00 payable to ViQueen Softball Team; $100.00 payable to Heartbreakers Softball Team; $100.00 payable to Mike McRae’s AAU Basketball Team; $220.00 payable to Dillon Rescue; $220.00 payable to Floyd Dale Fire; $220.00 payable to Floyd Dale Ladies Auxiliary; $220.00 payable to Neighbors Helping Neighbors for a total amount of $1180.00. The following will come from Robbie Coward’s recreation: $500.00 payable to Neighbors Helping Neighbors; $500.00 payable to Cook’s for Christ; $700.00 payable to Y.A.N.A. for a total of $1700.00. $1000.00 payable to Station #4, Gaddy’s Mill Fire Department from Harold Moody’s recreation. $575.00 payable to Y.A.N.A. from Archie Scott’s recreation. $690.00 payable to Y.A.N.A. from James Campbell’s recreation. $477.50 payable to Latta Fire Department; $477.50 payable to Oak Grove Neighborhood Watch from T.F. Finklea’s recreation for a total of $955.00. Councilman James Campbell seconded and all voted in favor.

*AUDIT BIDS – Finance Director Richard Gaddy told Council that there are three bid proposals for audit services and they are as follows: Love & Bailey- June 30, 2017: $33,500; June 30, 2018: $33,500; June 30, 2019: $33,500; Webster Rogers – June 30, 2017: $33,300; June 30, 2018: $33,900; June 30, 2019: $34,600; Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin – June 30, 2017: $28,250; June 30, 2018: $29,500; June 30, 2019: $30,000. Councilman Robbie Coward motioned to accept lowest bid of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin. Councilman Jack Scott seconded and all voted in favor.

*FAIRFIELD ROAD – County Administrator Rodney Berry told Council that Fairfield Road serves Inland Port to Industrial Park Boulevard. CTC has put in money, SCDOT already had money designated to resurface the road. We will do more than resurface it; it will be strengthened considerably, and the Port will put in money. County Administrator Berry explained that the reason he has mentioned this is because the County may have to take this road in.

The council passed the following at the June 28 meeting:

*THIRD READING – An Ordinance To Amend An Ordinance Establishing A Procurement Code For Dillon County To Provide A Cap On County Contracts Not Subject To Council Approval And To Provide A Local Vendor Preference.

Alan Berry explained that this ordinance brings changes to the procurement code, as it stands now the cap is $10,000 which the administrator can approve without Council’s approval and this would change the amount to $5,000.00. Also this ordinance provides local vendor preference which means that if a local vendor and an outside vendor bid the same amount, the local vendor will get the contract. Councilman T.F. Finklea motioned to have third reading. Councilman Harold Moody seconded and all voted in favor.

*THIRD READING – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #09-03 (An Ordinance To Provide For Animal Control And Provide For Penalties For The Violation Of The Provisions Of The Ordinance) To Add Special Requirements For Pitbulls Within The Unincorporated Areas Of Dillon County.

Alan Berry said that this is the third reading amending animal control ordinance to provide special provisions for Pitbull dogs. This ordinance mirrors City Ordinance which deals with Pitbull dogs they have in place and works well with them. Residents have to register dogs, have them tagged and keep in a certain type of pen so they cannot get out. Councilman Campbell motioned to have third reading. Councilman Jack Scott seconded, and all voted in favor.

*THIRD READING – An Ordinance Authorizing, Pursuant To Title 4 Chapter 1 And 20 And Title 12 Chapter 44 Of The Code Of Laws Of South Carolina, 1976, As Amended, The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee-In-Lieu Of Taxes And Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement Between Dillon County, South Carolina And Harbor Freight Tools Texas, L.P. And HF Three Landlord (SC) LLC (Collectively, “The Company”) In Connection With The Expansion Of The Company’s Or It Affiliates’ Distribution Facilities In Dillon County (The “Project”); Execution And Delivery Of An Amendment To Fee Agreement By And Among Dillon County, Harbor Freight Tools Texas, L.P. And HF Two Landlord (SC) LLC; The Execution And Delivery Of One Or More Grant Agreements Relating To The Project; The Acquisition Of Certain Real Property By The County And The Conveyance Of Such Property In Connection With The Project; The Provision By The County Of Certain Public And Private Infrastructure In Support Of The Project; And Matters Relating Thereto.

Rodney Berry told Council that this ordinance deals with executing the deal with Harbor Freight. Still negotiating one word that pertains to the road. He is looking to sign the MOU and have everything squared away this week. Councilman Coward motioned to have third reading. Councilman Jack Scott seconded, and all voted in favor.

*THIRD READING – An Ordinance Authorizing Pursuant To Title 12, Chapter 44 Of The Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement, By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And A Company Known As Project Freedom, As Sponsor, And One Or More Sponsor Affiliates To Provide For A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Incentive And Certain Special Source Revenue Credits; And Other Related Matters. Councilman Robbie Coward Motioned To Have Third. Councilman Jack Scott Seconded And All Voted In Favor.

*RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE 2017 DILLON COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN-Moses Heyward told Council that every five years the hazard mitigation plan has to be updated and do a resolution. In the event you have a disaster and declaration is declared they you will qualify for grant funding if the resolution is adopted.

If you do not adopt resolution and something should happen then you cannot qualify for grant funding. This is for the Town of Latta, Town of Lake View, and Dillon County. Councilman James Campbell motioned to adopt the 2017 Dillon County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Councilman Robbie Coward seconded and all voted in favor.

*Identifying A Project To Satisfy The Requirements Of Title 12, Chapter 44 Of The South Carolina Code, So As To Allow Investment Expenditures Incurred By A Company Known To The County As Project Freedom, Its Affiliates And Related Entities, To Qualify As Expenditures Eligible For A Fee-In-Lieu Of Taxes Arrangements With Dillon County, South Carolina; Providing For Other Related Economic Development Incentive, Including Special Source Revenue Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

Councilman James Campbell motioned to adopt resolution. Councilman Robbie Coward seconded and all voted in favor.

*RESOLUTION TO APPROVE PARTIAL RELEASE OF LAND OPTION #058-00-00-021 – County Attorney Alan Berry told Council that there was a company interested in solar panels near Harbor Freight at one time.

The Hamilton property on Westside, Longstreet near 34. in option agreement County signed along with her children. Mrs. Hamilton has the right to sell up to five acres of that property out of the option and the County would have first refusal if they decide to buy what she offered. Someone has offered to buy 4.2 acres of land and she has asked the Council to give her approval to terms of option the right to sell.

Robbie Coward motioned to approve partial lease option. James Campbell seconded and all voted in favor.