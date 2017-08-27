Services for Brian Andrew Strickland will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Dillon Church of God with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Brian, 35, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, September 18, 1981, he was the son of Martha Louise Hunt Strickland. He was employed by Wix.

Survivors include his mother, Martha Strickland of Dillon; daughter, Carly Strickland of Dillon; sister, Kelly Strickland Edwards (Trey) of Bennettsville; niece, Savannah Edwards; grandmother, Nettie Mae Hunt of Little Rock; grandfather, Alton Hunt of Little Rock; aunts, Bonnie (Raymond) Lane of Hamer, Susie (Michael) Stewart of Dillon, Lois Herring of Dillon, Mary (Eric) Paige of Summerville, SC, Stella (Sammy) Thompson of Hamer, Lois (Henry) Weatherford, Peggy Byrd, and Doris (Jamie) Hargrove; uncles, James Hunt, Charles Hunt, and Ricky (Susan) Hunt; special cousins, Brandi Knight, Chris Stewart, Kevin Stewart, and many other cousins.