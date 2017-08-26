Byers Speaks At Mount Calvary Brotherhood

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU on Monday, August 7, at 7:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

After a delicious meal and great fellowship, the groups dispersed to the proper locations for the meetings.

Benjy Byers of Johnsonville was the guest speaker for Brotherhood.

He is employed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Prior to his employment with DNR, he served as a deputy sheriff.

His topic was from 1 Corinthians 1: 1 and 2 that teaches us to be stewards for God. He also spoke from John 3:3 that teaches us that there is only one way to Heaven, and that is through Jesus Christ.

Byers also gave his testimony. Byers was saved in February, 2000 on a Wednesday evening when his 7-year old daughter ask him to take her to church. The Family had been visiting a certain church on Sunday on occasions but never on a Wednesday. At his daughter’s persistence, he, his wife, and family went to church. That evening he was saved.

He revealed to us his personal experiences that he and his wife were enduring. Finally, they divorced, and he married a Godly woman. Together they had two children.

On January 10, 2010 he received a call from his ex-wife, and he hurriedly went to be with his 13-year old son who had been in a 4-wheeler accident. They lost their son but with God’s help he endured as he knew he would see and spend eternity with his son again in Heaven.

Byers encouraged everyone that we should be good stewards of our time, and that Romans 13 informs us that children are a gift from God. We should all minister and spend time with them.

Byers also stressed the importance of being good stewards of money as explained in Malachi 3.

He emphasized the importance of the gospel in all of all lives that we should go out and teach the nations as explained in Matthew 28.

Byers was well received by the Brotherhood.