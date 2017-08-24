SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00197 (ENDS 9/7)

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00197

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of Branch Banking and Trust Company against Barbara Anne Price, Vicki Elaine Price, Pamela Marie Price, Cathy Susan Price, Braska J. Sturgeon and South Carolina Department of Revenue, I, the Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain lot of land situate in County and State of aforesaid, designated as Lot Nos. 10, 11, and 12, Section F, on map made by Johnson & Roberts, C.E.’s, December 1946, of Forrest Hills Subdivision, Latta, South Carolina, owned by R.E. Atkinson, the said map being recorded in Plat Book 4 at Page 97 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. Reference to said plat is hereby craved for a more complete description of said property. Be all measurements a little more or less.

This being the same property conveyed to Connie Sharon Price by deed of Rowland Edward Corbett and Lori Ann Williams Corbett dated October 30, 1998 and recorded on October 30, 1998 in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Book 310 at Page 59. Subsequently, the property was conveyed to Barbara Anne Price, Vicki Elaine Price, Pamela Marie Price and Cathy Susan Price by deed of distribution from the Estate of Connie Sharon Price dated June 16, 2016 and recorded on June 16, 2016 in Book 586 at Page 245.

Property Address: 209 Pine St., Latta, SC 29565

TMS # 104-07-04-005

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied

first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s repre

sentative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, the deposit shall be forfeited and the Special Referee for Dillon County may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). As a deficiency judgment is being Waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty days after the date of sale. Purchaser shall pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.5% per annum. The sale shall be subject to assessments, Dillon County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances.

GRIMSLEY LAW FIRM, LLC

1703 Laurel Street

P. O. Box 11682

Columbia, SC 29211