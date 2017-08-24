Five Young Men Receive Eagle Scout Honors

Five young men received the Eagle Scout award on Sunday, August 6, at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon.

Those receiving this most prestigious award offered by the Boy Scouts of America were Matthew Turner Fitzgibbon, William Stuckey Lynn, Mason Humphrey Ross, Keegan Patrick Sherman, and Ryan Thomas Stephens of Troop 761 led by Scoutmasters Bucky Rourke, Douglas Lynn, Kevin Bailey, Tim Fitzgibbon, and Lawrence Jordan. Stewart Sherman also volunteered his time with these scouts.

Troop 761 and the Boy Scouts of American pride themselves for having a passion and respect for the outdoors.

The Boy Scouts must accomplish many things before completing a project that benefits society.

Listed below please find the projects of each Eagle Scout:

—MATTHEW TURNER FITZGIBBON Eagle Project: He erected a flagpole, created stone pathway, and placed benches and markers for Revolutionary Confederate war soldiers at Sweat Swamp Cemetery.

—MASON HUMPHREY ROSS Eagle Project: He reconstructed a room at the Dillon Free Medical Clinic by installing walls, wall insulation, painting walls, redoing flooring and installing wood flooring, electric lighting and shelving to create a storage room at the Dillon Free Medical Clinic for their supplies.

—WILLIAM STUCKEY LYNN Eagle Project: Constructed an Entry Kiosk at Dragon Preserve in Darlington for the Bio Blitz. It is a 217- acre preserve located at the confluence of Black & Swift creeks. It is used like an outdoor lab/classroom for area schools.

—RYAN THOMAS STEPHENS Eagle Project: Conservation Wood Duck Boxes – built 10 wood duck boxes and placed them in various areas around Dillon County to help with efforts to protect the wood duck population.

—KEEGAN PATRICK SHERMAN Eagle Project: Refurbished the Dillon County Museum in Downtown Latta.

Each of these young men has been involved in scouting for many years. Each is very appreciative of the support and encouragement given by family, friends, and fellow scouts.

Matthew Turner Fitzgibbon is the son of Dr. Tim and Julie Fitzgibbon. William Stuckey Lynn is the son of Douglas and Valerie Lynn. Mason Humphrey Ross is the son of Jack and Sandra Ross. Keegan Patrick Sherman is the son of Stewart and Stacey Sherman. Ryan Thomas Stephens is the son of Ray and Susan Stephens.

The opening ceremonies began with the presentation of colors by Mason Bailey and the Color Guard consisting of William Byrd, John Rourke, and Gabriel Sherman.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mason Bailey.

The invocation was by Rev. Michael Sapp.

The Scout Oath was by Mason Bailey.

Mr. Douglas Lynn was the Chairman of the Eagle Court who recognized special guests, introduced the BSA Troop 761 leaders, and Declared The Court of Honor Open.

Mr. Michael Reaves explained the significance of the Eagle Badge and the requirements of the Eagle Rank.

Dr. Tim Fitzgibbon and Mr. Lawrence Jordan presented the candidates’ scouting history such as the many camp-outs, backpacking trips, climbing, skiing, shooting, fishing, cooking, etc.

Representative Jackie Hayes made a special presentation to each of the Eagle Scout recipients. Mr. Bucky Rourke was in charge of the presentation of the Eagle Award and the Charge of the Eagle.

The Benediction was by Rev. Henry Altman.

All Boy Scouts and Leaders joined in the “Circle of Friendship”. Mason Bailey and the Color Guard Retired the Colors. Mr. Douglas Lynn adjourned the Eagle Court.

A reception followed in Asbury Hall.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

