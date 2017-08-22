NOTICE OF SALE Docket No. 2017-CP-17-00239 (Ends 9-5)

NOTICE OF SALE

Docket No. 2017-CP-17-00239

By virtue of a decree heretofore granted in the case of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company against Carmen C. Carter, et al., I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 11:00 A.M., at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, fronting 140 feet on the East side of State Road S-17-39 and extending back therefore a distance of 296.34 feet on the Southern boundary and a distance of 287.99 feet on the Northern boundary and measuring 140.57 feet on the Eastern boundary. Said lot is shown as Lot Four (4) on a plat of the D. D. Thompson Estate surveyed by M. C. Moody, RLS, dated March 28, 1974, and recorded in Plat Book 13 at page 18. Said lot is further shown on a plat surveyed for Ernest and Gladys Barfield by Pittman-Leeson Survey Co., dated Septmber 16, 1986 and recorded in Plat Book 21 at Page 6.

This is the same property conveyed to Carmen C. Carter by deed of Gladys T. Barfield dated November 10, 2005 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Book 412 at Page 253.

TMS No. 049-00-00-016

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY IS: 1264 W. Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLONCOUNTYTAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES, IF ANY.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at the conclusion of the bidding, Five per cent (5%) of the bid in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder.)

As a deficiency judgment is demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of 30 days after the date of sale as provided by law in such cases.

Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a personal or deficiency judgment, at any time prior to the foreclosure sale.

Purchaser to pay for preparation of the Special Referee’s deed, documentary stamps on the deed, recording of the deed, and interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.00% per annum.

Haigh Porter

As Special Referee for Dillon County

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

J. Kershaw Spong [SC Bar # 5289] SOWELL GRAY ROBINSON STEPP & LAFFITTE, LLC

P.O. Box 11449

Columbia, SC29211

(803) 929-1400

Email: kspong@sowellgray.co