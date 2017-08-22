Defendant(s),
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
2017-DR-17-226
SUMMONS
TO: Defendant Wilmer Perez
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and served with the Notice and Petition for Central Registry Entry in this action a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request. You are not required to answer the Petition, but if you do, you should serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff through its attorney at the address below. Failure to request a hearing within five (5) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, will result in the Court issuing an Order without a hearing.
John D. McInnis
Attorney for Plaintiff
304 West Harrison Street
Dillon, SC29536
843-774-8236
SC Bar No. 3833
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 2017-DR-17-226 (ends 9/5)
by•
Defendant(s),