Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Meets

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon met on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. 11 members were present.

The YJGC joined and discussed the GCSC and Coastal District Awards for the 2017 year. Several volunteers offered to submit awards and applications. The GCSC and Coastal District objectives are to be followed and each award has specific guidelines to adhere to. Majority of the awards have a deadline of December 15 to be considered. The YJGC plans to apply for various awards, and through hard work, will make the Coastal District and GCSC proud. The next meeting will be held at the home of Mary Ricks on September 5, 2017.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District of South Carolina.

