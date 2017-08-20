The Last Warning

Not many days ago, I lost a very special friend and associate. In my opinion, his passing was premature and probably could have been avoided had he heeded the warning signs that were flashing all around him. This material today is by no means an indictment against my dear, departed friend or anyone else. I want to present to you a dramatic scenario that captures and conveys the point that I am trying to make in this column. This scenario deals with a real life person and facts that have been fictionalized to protect the innocent.

“Little Boy (not his real name) was a very likable fellow who was in his mid-sixties. He was not originally from Dillon, but he moved here some years ago. Everyone in the rural community where he lived truly had a fondness for him. He would pitch in and help anyone who needed help. It did not matter who or what it was that needed attending, if you called on Little Boy, he would show up and give a hand to the best of his ability. Regrettably, in spite of all of Little Boy’s generosity toward others, he had a serious problem that would ultimately prove disastrous to himself. He was hooked on cigarettes and smoked about three packs a day as a chain smoker. Having suffered two very difficult to breath attacks that landed him in the hospital and on a ventilator, he had barely managed to live and recover. Twice, Little Boy had escaped the jaws of death just to return to the destructive habit of smoking cigarettes. As before, he promised to stop smoking because he said that he wanted to live and not die. Everyone who loved and cared about him joined the chorus of those who uttered warnings to him about letting the cigarettes go. Twice, they pleaded, “You have almost died because of those cigarettes.” In his humble demeanor, he would agree and say, “You are right! I am cutting back and I don’t smoke nearly as many a week as I used to smoke.” Well, Little Boy’s refusal to heed his third and final warning proved to be the straw that would break the camel’s back. He recently died of what I and others who knew and loved him called a very untimely and preventable death. His situation is very emblematic of so many in various areas of life who are being warned of impending or certain disasters, if they continue to practice or pursue some habits or behaviors that have put them at great risk.

Smoking is not the only bad habit that has put people’s health and lives at risk. Some months ago, I alluded to this same issue in my column. I hope that you who read that material will not deem this as being redundant or unnecessary. The untimely passing of Little Boy pressed heavily upon me as to the need of reiterating with emphasizing, why it is important to heed warnings that come before it is too late to avoid disaster. Many have the bad habit of driving while they are drunk and have been warned through close calls with near fatal accidents that could have either seriously injured or killed them and others. Likewise, many have had brushes with death while driving and texting or talking on the cellphone. Some have sadly been given their last warning. In a more global or natural way, are things like global warming and the erratic weather patterns that are now happening around the globe warning us of impending natural disasters? Is nature telling us, who have been put in charge by the Creator as the dominant species to be caretakers of the oceans, rivers, forests, plains, and all the other animals, plants, and natural resources, we are headed for widespread shortages, chaos, and ruin if something is not initiated and implemented to reverse these almost unsolvable problems? When will we humans receive our last warning about our failure to maintain the proper ecological care of this amazing planet we call home?

Finally, there are other warnings that, in my estimation as an adherent of Judeo-Christian beliefs and practices, that our culture and nation are headed for a hostile encounter with the Almighty. Due to the fact that we have offended and for the most part, forsaken the One who made us great as a nation, the envy of the world. His wrath and righteous indignation is increasing daily as we continue to dishonor Him with our immoral practices, injustices, and assaults against both His living Word, Jesus Christ, and written word, the Bible. For certain, He is sending us warnings, through the preaching of the Gospel by His true servants, as well as the fulfillment of the prophetic Scriptures that foretold of these days that we are living in. Can anyone with an unbiased mind deny that the Bible warned about these days of widespread rebellion, wars and rumors of wars, earthquakes in divers places, the increase of famines and pestilences, the increase and legalization acceptance of sexual perversion, unnatural unions, and many other obvious harbingers? I believe that at some time in the not so distant future, we will receive our last warning from God as a nation. How we respond to that Divine ultimatum will determine our destiny as a nation.

“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” (Psalm 9:17)

“Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing. All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him less than nothing, and vanity. (Isaiah 40:15,17)

“Again the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Son of man, speak to the children of thy people, and say unto them, When I bring the sword upon a land, if the people of the land take a man of their coasts, and set him for their watchman: If when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people; Then whosoever heareth the sound of the trumpet, and taketh not warning; if the sword come, and take him away, his blood shall be upon his own head. He heard the sound of the trumpet, and took not warning; his blood shall be upon him. But he that taketh warning shall deliver his soul.” (Ezekiel 33:1-5)