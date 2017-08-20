Locals Attend Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic

Several ladies enjoyed Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic in Clemson, SC on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

All ladies enjoyed a tour of the Football Operations Facility, Tiger Weight Room, Locker Room, Football Dining Hall, Meeting rooms, and the Tiger Indoor Facility.

Each attendee also had the opportunity for a meet, greet and photo with Coach Dabo Swinney as well as interaction with the other football coaches and families.

A percentage of each registration fee is matched by Dabo’s All In Team Foundation® with the proceeds going toward breast cancer prevention and research.

Last year over $105,000 was raised for breast cancer prevention and research.

This year’s event raised $110,000 dollars for research. Dabo and his wife, Kathleen, match what is brought in.

It’s a fun day for a great cause.