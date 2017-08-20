Services for Emerson Derwood Hyatt were held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with a private burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Hyatt, 68, died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Marion County, SC, April 5, 1949, he was the son of the late Edford Hyatt and Evelyn George Hyatt. He was retired from Dupont.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Landis Hyatt of Dillon; daughter, Leslie Hyatt Grubb (John) of Hamer; son, Ashley Derwood Hyatt of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Shay Grubb and Johnson Grubb; brothers, Kenneth Hyatt (Gloria) of Florida, Clifford Hyatt (Donita) of Georgia, and Russell Hyatt (Diane) of Dillon