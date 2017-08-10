PHOTO GALLERY: Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner Held

Anderson Brothers Bank was the proud sponsor of the third annual “Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner” for the law enforcement officers of Marion and Dillon County held on Tuesday, August 8. The event was held at Buckhead Ranch. Over 100 guests enjoyed an evening of good dining, conversation and networking with the different City Police, County Sheriff, Highway Patrol and Department of Natural Resources officers that cover both counties.

Rodney Berry, Dillon County Administrator spoke to the group and expressed his gratitude to JB Pittman, General Manager of Buckhead Ranch, for providing the great venue along with Anderson Brothers Bank for sponsoring, and the volunteers for preparing the food.

“This event gives us the chance to thank all the law enforcement for all they do and putting their lives on the line every day,” said Johnny Floyd, VP Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive of Anderson Brothers Bank. “This is just a small way of showing them we support and appreciate the service they provide.”

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

CLick once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

