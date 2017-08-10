HIghway 301 North Bridge Closure Extended Until August 17th

SCDOT states that the bridge closure on US-301 between I-95 and SC-9 in Dillon will be extended to August 17, 2017 due to some delays, but is subject to open before this time. Barricades are placed on the South end of Kentyre Rd. allowing access to US-301 from Kentyre Rd. and approximately 1,200 feet from existing bridge on the other end. Several parts of this will still be accessible during the closure but traffic will not be able to cross the actual bridge. It will absolutely be open by August 16, 2017 (close of business) before school starts.